Fibi Hammond releases new gospel single ‘You Never Fail’

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel minister, songwriter and worship leader Nana Efiba Hammond, affectionately known as Fibi Hammond, has released her latest single, You Never Fail.
The song is built on the foundation of a timeless public domain hymn that ministered deeply to Fibi during pivotal seasons of her life.
It serves as a personal testimony, tracing God’s faithfulness from the loss of her father at age 12 through her migration to the United States, building a family and stepping into global music ministry. It also invites listeners to reflect on their own lives and recognise God’s grace.
“Our prayer is that everyone who listens to You Never Fail experiences a profound encounter with God’s unfailing love,” Fibi said. “Through sorrow and joy, through waiting and fulfilment, God has proven Himself faithful over and over again. I believe this song will remind believers everywhere that no matter what season they are in, God will never fail them.”
The release follows the launch of her debut live recording project, Resounding His Worship, in March 2024. The project featured songs including Lord of Hosts, Thank You and Hearts in Worship, featuring Prince Kissi.
From singing hymns with her late father in the Methodist Church to serving as a backing vocalist for gospel musicians Joe Mettle, Cwesi Oteng and Sonnie Badu, Fibi has built a ministry rooted in worship and faith.
She currently serves at All Nations Kharis House in Atlanta, Georgia, under Pastor Frank Ofosu Appiah, while continuing to reach audiences through her live worship projects and regular online worship platform, Oasis.
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