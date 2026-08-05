NSMQ 2026: Nifa SHS ends Okuapemman’s four-year run at national championship

Nifa Senior High School has ended Okuapemman School’s four-year streak of qualifying for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) National Championship after emerging winners of the Eastern Regional qualifiers.

Nifa secured the region’s automatic qualification slot after finishing the contest with 55 points, ahead of Akwamuman Senior High School, which placed second with 48 points.

Okuapemman School, a regular fixture at the national stage in recent years, could only manage 35 points, while Kibi Senior High Technical School finished fourth with 22 points.

The result brings an end to Okuapemman’s run of consecutive appearances at the NSMQ National Championship, which stretched from 2022 to 2025.

The school had established itself as one of the Eastern Region’s strongest representatives, reaching the One-Eighth Stage of the competition in both 2024 and 2025.

However, its failure to progress from this year’s regional contest means the school will miss the national championship for the first time since 2021.

Nifa earns national ticket

Nifa SHS’s victory secures its place among schools competing at the 2026 NSMQ National Championship, where it will represent the Eastern Region.

The school’s performance saw it pull clear of its closest challengers to claim the region’s automatic slot.

For Akwamuman SHS, the journey may not yet be over. Although it missed out on automatic qualification, its second-place finish gives it a chance of advancing as one of the highest-ranked second-placed schools from the regional qualifiers.

The school will now await the final ranking of second-placed teams across the country to determine whether it secures a place at the national competition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.