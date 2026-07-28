NSMQ 2026: Armed Forces SHTS march to nationals, warn rivals ‘we’re coming with our guns’

Armed Forces Senior High Technical School (SHTS)

Armed Forces Senior High Technical School (SHTS) has secured qualification for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) national championship after a commanding performance in Contest Three of the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers.

The school amassed 52 points to finish well ahead of Bosome Senior High Technical School and Prince of Peace Girls' Senior High School, both of which scored 20 points.

Armed Forces Senior High Technical School (SHTS) contestants

The convincing victory books Armed Forces SHTS a place at the national championship, where the school will face some of Ghana's top-performing quiz schools.

Speaking after the contest, members of the team struck a confident tone, using military-themed language to describe their ambitions for the national stage.

Declaring themselves "killers", the contestants said they were heading to the championship with their "guns" ready to take on traditional NSMQ powerhouses such as Opoku Ware School (OWASS) and PRESEC-Legon.

The remarks, delivered in reference to the school's military identity, reflected the team's confidence and determination rather than any literal threat.

Having qualified, Armed Forces SHTS will now shift focus to the national championship, where they hope to translate their impressive regional performance into a deep run against some of the strongest school contenders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.