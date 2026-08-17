GoldBod hasn’t made any losses; Afenyo-Markin’s claim is ‘hallucinatory’ — Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed claims by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin that the institution has incurred losses, describing the assertion as a product of the Minority Leader’s “hallucinatory imagination”.

Mr Gyamfi, in a Facebook post on Monday, August 17, said the claim that GoldBod had made losses was a “blatant lie” and challenged the assertion with figures contained in the institution’s audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

According to him, page 16 of the report shows that GoldBod recorded an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of GH¢5.4 billion for the 2025 financial year.

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He stressed that the figures were contained in an audit report prepared and published by the Auditor-General of the Republic of Ghana.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this audit report was prepared and published by the Auditor-General of the Republic of Ghana. Facts are sacrosanct,” Mr Gyamfi stated.

His comments follow a warning by Mr Afenyo-Markin that GoldBod’s operations could become a “very big scandal”.

The Effutu MP had cautioned the management of GoldBod to be careful, claiming there were aspects of its operations that were not publicly known.

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