Speaker’s ruling has failed integrity test required of Parliament to discharge its duties – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says the Speaker’s ruling rejecting a motion seeking a parliamentary inquiry into recent cocaine seizures has failed the integrity test required of Parliament to discharge its constitutional duties.

According to him, the ruling undermines Parliament’s oversight role, particularly its constitutional mandate to inquire into the activities and administration of public institutions.

“This ruling by Mr Speaker has failed the integrity tests required of Parliament to discharge its duties,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, September 29, following the Speaker’s decision during an emergency sitting to declare the Minority’s motion seeking an inquiry into recent narcotics seizures inadmissible.

Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned the reliance on ongoing court proceedings as a basis for rejecting the motion.

“Mr Speaker tells us that there are certain matters before the court. He does not explain to us how these matters oust the constitutional jurisdiction of Parliament to inquire into the conduct, administration and effectiveness of public institutions involved in the matter,” he said.

Read also: Bagbin dismisses Minority motion on narcotics seizures as inadmissible

He cited Articles 93 and 103 of the 1992 Constitution, arguing that Parliament has the authority to establish committees to investigate the activities and administration of ministries, departments and agencies.

The Minority Leader stressed that the proposed inquiry was not intended to determine the guilt or innocence of individuals facing prosecution.

“The motion we filed before the House does not seek to try any accused person. It does not ask Parliament to determine criminal liability, pronounce upon the guilt or innocence of any person, assess the credibility of prosecution witnesses, or decide upon evidence that is properly before a court.”

He said the focus of the proposed inquiry was instead on institutional oversight and whether state institutions had adequately responded to the circumstances surrounding the cocaine seizures.

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