Petrosol gives back to society by donating 3,600 books and bags to Sawla DA Primary

The management of Petrosol Platinum Energy, PLC, as part of its social responsibility, has given back to society by donating 3,600 school bags and books to Sawla D/A Primary School in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The donation, which comprises 600 school bags and 3,000 exercise books, is part of the organisation's quest to aid teaching and learning in the school.

Head of Marketing at Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC, Philip Boamah Assampong, was basically giving back to society what it has received through the purchase of their fuel and lubricant products.

"Today, we came to Sawla D/A Primary to give back to society in the form of exercise books and school bags. We delivered 600 school bags and 3,000 exercise books just to aid teaching and learning and to empower the students because we believe that these young ones we see today, tomorrow they will be leading our nation.

“Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC is a Ghanaian-owned company. So, any investment we make is ultimately for the benefit of the people of Ghana,” Mr Boamah Assampong explained.

Mr Assampong used the occasion to appeal to the public to keep supporting Petrosol by buying more fuel and lubricant from Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC to enable them to give back more to society.

The Head Teacher of Sawla D/A Primary, Stephen Wiafe Quansah, on behalf of the Ghana Education Service, GES, expressed gratitude to the management of Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC for the kind gesture, adding that it will go a long way to helping the pupils and "fostering the partnership between the community and Petrosol." Mr Wiafe Quandah.



On his part, the Savannah Regional Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress, NDC, Seidu Imoro, who operates with Petrosol fuel stations, commended that organisation and appealed to residents i. The region patronise more of the fuel and lubricants to help them extend similar support to other districts in and outside the region.

As Oliver Twist, the school, through the Chairman of the Parents and Teachers Association, Dauda Ibrahim, appealed to Petrosol Platinum Energy PLC to consider another support for the school with furniture and computers to aid effective teaching and learning in the school.

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