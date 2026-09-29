‘Insults must not replace arguments’ – Bagbin cautions political actors against language that could undermine democracy

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged political actors, particularly Members of Parliament, to exercise greater restraint in their language and conduct, warning that the misuse of free speech could undermine Ghana’s democratic stability.
He said Ghana’s democracy, which had been hard-won, could not be sustained by constitutional institutions alone but also required discipline, decency and respect for opposing views.
Mr Bagbin made the remarks during Parliament’s emergency sitting on Tuesday, September 29, as the House considered concerns surrounding the abuse of free speech.
According to the Speaker, democratic stability should never be taken for granted, stressing that the responsibility for protecting the country’s democratic gains extended beyond Parliament and the courts.
“Ghana's democracy has been hard-won. We should never assume that democratic stability perpetuates itself,” he said.
“Not only by constitution, courts, and parliaments, it is also sustained by discipline and decency and a political culture in which citizens can disagree profoundly without ceasing to recognise each other's humanity and equal citizenship.”
Language matters
Mr Bagbin placed particular emphasis on the role of language in political discourse, saying words could either help unite the country or deepen existing divisions.
He reminded MPs of the influence their words could have on citizens, urging them to be mindful of the consequences of their public statements.
“Words can mobilise citizens towards a common national purpose. But words can equally inflame passions and deepen divisions," he said.
The speaker therefore cautioned political actors against allowing their language and conduct to gradually heighten tensions to a point where they become difficult to control.
“We must therefore be careful that through the cumulative effect of our language and conduct, we do not push our country towards the precipice from which it becomes increasingly difficult to retreat,” he said.
Call for restraint
Mr Bagbin said Ghana’s democratic system was too important to be weakened by a political culture in which personal attacks and abuse take the place of substantive debate and persuasion.
“Our democracy is too valuable to be endangered by a political culture in which insults replace arguments, abuse replace persuasion, and opponents are treated as enemies. We must pull back from that path,” he stated.
He stressed that Parliament had a particular responsibility to demonstrate the kind of political conduct expected in a democratic society.
“Members of Parliament must lead that effort. I repeat, members of Parliament must lead that effort,” he said.
The Speaker consequently called on the leadership of both sides of the House, as well as other political actors, to moderate their language without compromising their political convictions.
“I accordingly call upon members, leadership on both sides of the House, and indeed all political actors to moderate our language and to demonstrate that firmness of conviction need not be accompanied by disrespect,” Mr Bagbin said.
Responsibility applies to all
Mr Bagbin made it clear that the call for responsible political communication was not directed at one side of the political divide.
He said the Majority, minority, and the speaker's office all had a responsibility to uphold standards of respectful discourse.
“This responsibility applies equally to the majority and the minority. It applies to the Chair,” he stated.
He further stressed that the expectation of responsible conduct should extend beyond proceedings in the Chamber.
“It should apply whether we speak on the floor of the House or at committee, at a press conference, or radio or television, or through social media,” he said.
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