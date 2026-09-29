TRAFFITECH-GH full implementation rescheduled to November 1

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has rescheduled the full implementation of its automated traffic law enforcement programme, TRAFFITECH-GH, from October 1 to November 1, 2026.
According to the Police Service, the extension is intended to allow for more extensive public awareness and education on the programme before its full rollout.
The education campaign will cover how TRAFFITECH-GH operates, the traffic offences that will be detected and how Electronic Notices of Violation (ENV) will be issued to offending motorists.
The programme, being implemented through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), forms part of efforts by the Police Service to address indiscipline on Ghana’s roads and improve compliance with traffic laws and regulations.
The Police Service has urged motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to use the additional month to familiarise themselves with the system ahead of the November 1 rollout.
In a statement dated September 29, 2026, the Service also expressed appreciation to the media for its support in publicising the programme and said it remains committed to working with stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH to improve road safety.
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