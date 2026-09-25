Police train 45 personnel ahead of Traffitech-GH rollout on October 1

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has trained 45 police personnel and public sector stakeholders in the Volta Region ahead of the operationalisation of the Traffitech-GH project on October 1.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Service, the training, held on Thursday, September 24, at the Stevens Hotel Conference Room in Ho, focused on the operation of the automated traffic enforcement system and recent changes to Ghana’s road traffic laws.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Police Service’s private sector partner, was the fifth and final session in a nationwide series of enforcement training programmes.

Participants included MTTD personnel from Ho and representatives of the Judicial Service, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), National Insurance Commission (NIC) and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

They were taken through the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) and the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153), with particular attention to automated road traffic offences and fines under Regulation 242.

The training also covered the operation and implementation of Traffitech-GH, including the process for contesting automated traffic offences.

Selected members of the Volta Region back office team received practical training in the use of the in-vehicle fixed camera and the handheld or tripod Lasercam4 speed camera.

The Police Service said the Volta Region back office has also been established at the Regional MTTD Office in Ho and equipped with the updated Traffitech-GH software ahead of the October 1 rollout.

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