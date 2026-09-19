Police’s conflicting identities for ‘Ghana Jollof’ embarrassing – Lawyer for remanded nurse

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer representing senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh, Afoakwa, has questioned the Ghana Police Service’s identification of the person behind the “Ghana Jollof” social media account.
Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, a legal practitioner and member of the NPP legal team, described as embarrassing what he said were conflicting identities attributed to the person known by the social media name “Ghana Jollof” in different police cases.
According to him, a charge sheet filed by the police in May 2025 identified a person named Alberta Okrah as “Ghana Jollof” and listed her as being at large.
He said in the current case involving his client, however, the police have identified “Ghana Jollof” as Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, also listed as being at large.
“Who is Ghana Jollof?” he questioned.
“The embarrassment that the Ghana Police Service is telling the whole world is that we don't have any intelligence institution to be able to run cogent investigations to identify…” he said.
Afoakwa said the 2025 charge sheet was filed with three accused persons, with Alberta Okrah listed as the second accused and described as “Alberta Okrah, alias Ghana Jollof, at large.”
He contrasted that with the charge sheet in respect of Ms Bafoh, where the police have named Barbara Asantewaa Kodua as “Ghana Jollof.”
He said the issue becomes more significant because the police have also indicated that their investigations traced electronic money transactions allegedly linked to the person behind the account.
“So the Ghana Police Service, not a district police service, not a town police station, but the national headquarters of the police CID, could charge a certain Ghana Jollof as Alberta Okrah and again charge a certain Ghana Jollof as Barbara Asantewaa Kodua,” he said.
Mr Afoakwa also referred to reports circulating on social media alleging that a person named Barbara Asantewaa Kodua had died, although he stressed that he was not relying on the reports as established fact.
He said if those reports were confirmed, they would raise further questions about the identity being attributed to the “Ghana Jollof” account.
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