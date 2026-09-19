Kofi Bentil questions Mahama’s meetings with security officials over cocaine shipment linked to Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has questioned the purpose of President John Dramani Mahama’s meetings with security officials following the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of suspected cocaine linked to Ghana.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 19, Mr Bentil said the focus should be on establishing how a consignment of such magnitude was able to leave Ghana before being intercepted by French authorities.
“The President is trying to have meetings with the same people. I don't know where he's trying to go,” he said.
French customs seized the consignment at the Port of Dunkirk on September 10. The suspected cocaine, concealed in a container carrying plastic waste that had departed from Ghana, was valued at about €225 million.
Mr Bentil said the circumstances surrounding the shipment raised questions about possible failures within Ghana’s port and border-control systems, particularly given the quantity involved.
He argued that the shipment could not simply be treated as an isolated failure and called for those responsible for screening and clearing the container to account for what happened.
Six people have been denied bail by the Kwabenya Circuit Court in connection with the shipment, including four Ghana Revenue Authority Customs officers accused in relation to the handling of scanning procedures at Tema Port. The prosecution has alleged that scanning images showed abnormalities requiring further examination before the containers were cleared.
President Mahama has since directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to develop, within two weeks, a roadmap to strengthen measures against drug trafficking through Ghana’s borders. Ten people, including four Customs officers, are currently being held as investigations continue.
Mr Bentil said the investigation must ultimately establish how the consignment passed through Ghana and whether officials or systems responsible for detecting narcotics failed in their duties.
He described the incident as damaging to Ghana’s reputation and stressed that the circumstances leading to the shipment leaving the country must be fully accounted for.
“Somebody should answer these questions,” he said.
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