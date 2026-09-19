Oti Police intercept truck with 5,164 suspected narcotic parcels

Audio By Carbonatix
The Oti Regional Police Command has intercepted an articulator truck allegedly carrying 5,164 compressed round parcels suspected to contain narcotic substances.
According to the Police, the DAF articulator truck, with registration number GE 3906-15, was intercepted on September 14, 2026, based on intelligence that it was transporting narcotic substances concealed in secret compartments.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the suspected narcotic parcels hidden in the concealed compartments.
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the consignment. They are Abdul Razak Adamu, 35, a driver; Jubril Amidu, 33, a mechanic; and Aliu Adamu, 33, a driver.
A fourth occupant, identified as Adamu Iddi, reportedly escaped and is currently being pursued by the Police.
The three arrested suspects were arraigned before the Dambai Circuit Court on September 17, 2026, presided over by Justice Dr. Moses Bedima Duut. They have been remanded into Police custody and are expected to reappear on October 15, 2026.
The Police say the truck has been impounded, while the exhibits have been secured to support ongoing investigations.
Efforts are also underway to apprehend the escaped suspect and identify other persons who may be connected to the consignment.
The Oti Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and organised crime and urged the public to provide credible information to assist investigations.
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