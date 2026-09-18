Police intercept canoe with 2,213 slabs of suspected Indian hemp on River Volta

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Regional Police Command has intercepted an outboard-powered wooden canoe carrying 29 sacks of dried leaf substances suspected to be Indian hemp on the River Volta at Tuanikopey Island.
In a statement signed by ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs for the Tema Regional Police Command, on Friday, September 18, the police said the interception was carried out by the Marine Police Detachment at Ada during a routine patrol.
“The interception occurred on Thursday, September 17, at about 12:45 a.m., during a routine patrol,” the statement said.
The police said the occupants of the canoe abandoned it and fled after spotting the patrol team. A search of the abandoned canoe, the police said, led to the discovery of 29 sacks containing 2,213 slabs of dried leaves wrapped in yellow cellotape.
“Also found in the canoe were fourteen (14) 25-litre gallons, twelve (12) of which contained premixed fuel, and two (2) Yamaha outboard motors, one 40 HP and the other 30 HP," the police said.
The suspected narcotic substances have since been conveyed to the Ada District Police Headquarters, according to the statement.
The Command said arrangements were also underway to transport the outboard motors and premixed fuel to the station for further investigation.
“The suspected narcotic substances have been conveyed to the Ada District Police Headquarters, while arrangements are underway to convey the outboard motors and pre-mixed fuel to the station for further investigation,” the statement said.
The police said efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend the individuals who abandoned the canoe and its contents.
The Command has, meanwhile, cautioned the public against engaging in the trafficking and transportation of narcotic substances.
It has also appealed to anyone with information about the owners or occupants of the abandoned canoe to report to the nearest police station or provide the information directly to the police.
“The Command cautions the public against engaging in the trafficking and transportation of narcotic substances and advises anyone with information on the owners or occupants of the abandoned canoe to report to the nearest police station or provide such information to the Police to assist in the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.
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