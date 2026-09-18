Protests erupt in Nigeria after 33 miners die in custody of paramilitary agency

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of a city in central Nigeria took to the streets to protest overnight after at least 33 detainees were found dead in the custody of a paramilitary force that raided suspected illegal gold mines.
Reuters filmed 33 bodies laid out in a ward at the General Hospital in Minna, the capital of Niger State, on Thursday, after they were found dead in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The agency said the detainees had been held in raids on suspected illegal mines on September 15 to 16 in the Wushishi-Lukoto area west of Minna. It initially said a suspected disease outbreak may have been involved in their deaths, but later said the cause of death had not been established and would be determined by medical examinations.
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered the immediate suspension of Niger State's NSCDC commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, pending the outcome of a full investigation.
"It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Anger over the deaths sparked protests in Minna on Thursday night, with youths chanting "Justice must be done", according to residents. Some protesters also damaged vehicles.
By Friday morning the city was calm, but security forces had been heavily deployed across parts of Minna.
Nigeria has tried for years to curb illegal mining at thousands of informal sites that operate across the country. The authorities say illegal mining damages the environment and leads to losses of government revenue.
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