Black Stars: Thomas-Asante, Adjetey, others dropped for September-October international break

Audio By Carbonatix
Brandon Thomas-Asante is among a host of players from the Black Stars 2026 FIFA World Cup squad who have been dropped for the upcoming international break.
The Coventry City forward misses out on the 24-man squad released by the Ghana Football Association on Friday, September 18, ahead of the three games against Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and Morocco in an international friendly.
Thomas-Asante, who assisted the Black Stars' winning goal against Panama at the World Cup, has had a troubling start to the 2026/27 season, starting just one game for Frank Lampard's side.
Another player who has also been ignored is Jonas Adjei Adjetey. The centre-back was arguably one of Ghana's best performers at the World Cup, featuring in all but one of the team's matches.
Adjetey has played in just one of Wolfsburg's last three games in the Bundesliga 2, coming off the bench in the defeat to St Pauli. He has three appearances to his name across all competitions this season, playing 126 minutes.
Thomas Partey is another of the absentees from the World Cup squad. The defensive midfielder misses out on the squad after only returning from injury earlier this week.
The 33-year-old joined Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab in the summer transfer window but has managed just two appearances due to an injury.
Abdul Mumin, who was an unused substitute at the World Cup, also misses out on the squad for the three games as he continues to fight for minutes at his new club, Girona.
Mumin joined Girona on a free transfer after leaving Rayo Vallecano following the expiration of his contract. At Girona, he has made two appearances, both coming off the bench.
Elisha Owusu is also excused from the 24-man squad for the assignments.
Alidu Seidu, who is on the verge of a loan move to OGC Nice is also left out.
Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later. The Black Stars will then take on Morocco in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger on October 4.
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