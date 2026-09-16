AFCON 2027Q: Partey back in training ahead of Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia clashes

Thomas Partey last played for Spanish club Villarreal

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training after recovering from the injury that has kept him sidelined since August.

The 33-year-old resumed intensive training sessions under the supervision of Al Shabab’s fitness coach, with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers approaching later this month.

Partey picked up the injury during Al Shabab’s game against Al Riyadh in August and has since been working on his recovery.

His return to training comes at an important time for Ghana, with the Black Stars preparing for back-to-back AFCON qualifying matches.

Ghana will face Côte d'Ivoire on 24 September before taking on The Gambia three days later on 27 September.

Coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to “soon submit” his squad for the upcoming qualifiers, leaving Partey with the opportunity to work his way back into contention following his injury lay-off.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.