Ghana can learn from Nollywood’s pool of behind-the-scenes talent to revive the movie industry – Jackie Appiah

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah says Ghana’s struggling movie industry can draw valuable lessons from Nollywood by creating more opportunities for professionals working behind the scenes.

She believes Nigeria’s film industry has been able to sustain a larger production ecosystem by creating room for not only actors, but also scriptwriters, camera crew, costume designers and other creative professionals.

Having worked on several Nigerian productions, Jackie Appiah said the opportunities available to behind-the-scenes professionals in Nollywood offer lessons Ghana can adopt as it seeks to revive its movie industry.

She made the observation at the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, where she reflected on the state of Ghana’s movie industry and what could help it grow.

“Of course, the industry has gone. We're not producing at the same volume like we used to produce, but we're picking up gradually, and I hope that more producers, more investors will come in and help the industry grow,” she said.

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

“In Nigeria, they have so many scriptwriters. They have so many people who are willing to do their job, you know. It's not just about being in front of the camera. They have behind-the-scenes too. They have jobs behind the scenes,” she continued.

The actress therefore encouraged young creatives with skills in these areas to be more intentional about putting their talents to use.

“If you're there and you're talented; you know how to write scripts, you are a creative camera person, costumier, don't hide. Look for a producer and share your ideas. I think it will help the industry grow,” she highlighted.

Her comments come amid renewed discussions about the state of Ghana’s movie industry, with concerns over reduced production and the need for greater investment and opportunities for creatives.

While Jackie Appiah believes the industry is gradually finding its feet again, she is calling for more producers, investors and behind-the-scenes professionals to play their part in pushing the sector forward.

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