Team Volta wins NPA 2026 Staff Welfare Week Quiz

Team Volta has won the National Petroleum Authority's (NPA) 2026 Staff Welfare Week Quiz Competition after an impressive performance in a keenly contested event involving teams from across the Authority.

Each competing team was formed by pairing one of the NPA's nine operational regions with designated directorates or departments of the Authority. The format was designed to promote collaboration, knowledge sharing and teamwork between the regional offices and head office functions.

The quiz was part of activities marking the Authority's week-long Staff Welfare Celebration, held under the theme "Our People, Our Teamwork and the Spirit That Makes NPA One Family."

Contestants were tested on the NPA's legal and regulatory mandate, the functions of the Authority's technical directorates, Ghana's Green Transition Plan, downstream petroleum policy, developments in the global oil and gas industry, and current affairs.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), was the Special Guest, while Dr Riverson Oppong of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) served as Quiz Master.

Team Volta takes top prize

Team Volta, made up of the Volta Regional Office, the Risk Directorate and the Consumer Services Directorate, won the competition and received a cash prize of GH¢30,000.

The team was represented on stage by three contestants: Seth Doe of IM&HSE at the Volta Regional Office, Emmanuel Ketsi of the Consumer Services Directorate, and Ransford Ansah of the Risk Directorate.

Team Bono, made up of the Bono Regional Office, the Gas Directorate, the Administration and Insurance Directorate, and the CEO Secretariat, placed second and received GH¢20,000.

Team Western, made up of the Western Regional Office and the Security and Intelligence Directorate, finished third and received GH¢10,000.

Teamwork and preparation

The Volta Regional Manager of the NPA, Mr Prospero Kojo Cyriaano, congratulated Team Volta and commended its members for the discipline and preparation they showed throughout the competition.

He encouraged staff to keep deepening their understanding of the downstream petroleum industry, noting that strong industry knowledge is essential to the effective discharge of the Authority's regulatory mandate.

The Director of Risk, Mr Joseph Awan, said Team Volta's success showed the value of collaboration across the Authority's functional areas.

"Team Volta brought together colleagues from the regional office, Risk and Consumer Services, each contributing different perspectives and expertise. Their success shows the value of collaboration and knowledge sharing across the Authority as we work collectively to deliver on our regulatory mandate," he said.

The Director of Consumer Services, Mrs Eunice Budu Nyarko, also congratulated the team. She commended Ing. Johnson Gbagbo Jnr, Head of Department in the Consumer Services Directorate, and Mr Patrick Sam, Head of Department in the Risk Directorate, for their commitment to preparing the team.

She urged staff to continue building their knowledge of the Authority and the downstream petroleum industry as part of their professional development.

The 2026 Staff Welfare Week Quiz Competition was held at the Moses Asaga Auditorium of the National Petroleum Authority.

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