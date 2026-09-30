NPA CEO assures tanker drivers of action on welfare concerns

Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has assured the Ghana National Petroleum Tankers Drivers Union (GNPTDU) that the Authority will work to address concerns affecting their working conditions and welfare.

Mr Tameklo gave the assurance during an emergency meeting with the union on Wednesday, September 30, following a series of strike actions by tanker drivers.

The action, which has since been suspended, was linked to concerns over the poor condition of the Tema Oil Refinery-Kpone Road and the deteriorating state of the BOST yard where the drivers park their trucks.

The union also raised concerns about oil loss control and the payment of allowances for drivers who undertake long journeys on difficult roads.

Addressing the issues, Mr Tameklo said the NPA would investigate the concerns raised and work with relevant stakeholders to find practical solutions.

National Chairman of the GNPTDU, George Nyaunu, apologised for the union’s failure to notify the NPA ahead of the strike and expressed appreciation to Mr Tameklo for meeting the drivers and listening to their concerns.

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