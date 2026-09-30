Academic City presents cybersecurity white paper to Communications Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Academic City University has presented a white paper on cybersecurity to the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, following a stakeholder roundtable held during last year’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
The white paper brings together perspectives from academia, industry and the Cyber Security Authority, with recommendations aimed at strengthening Ghana’s cybersecurity ecosystem.
Key areas include developing national cybersecurity capacity and talent, promoting locally developed cybersecurity solutions, and moving from policy formulation to measurable implementation.
The delegation, comprising representatives of Academic City, the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) and the Cyber Security Authority, also called for deeper collaboration among academia, industry and government to harness Ghanaian talent and develop solutions to Ghana’s cybersecurity challenges.
Receiving the document, Mr George welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the importance of academia as a key partner in shaping Ghana’s cybersecurity future.
He stressed that policy direction must be supported by strong institutions, industry participation and research capable of translating into practical solutions.
The Minister also highlighted the need for sustained investment in cybersecurity and provided updates on ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s legislative framework for the sector.
The Ministry is expected to study the recommendations and explore areas for collaboration as Ghana works to build a more resilient and trusted digital ecosystem.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana must close gaps that allow drug trafficking – Dr Pelpuo
6 minutes
-
Emmanuel Osei: President Mahama, dissolve GFA and save our soul
19 minutes
-
Uganda Airlines to launch direct Accra-Entebbe flights from October 27
20 minutes
-
Ghana records surge in 2025 tourism receipts as Ahafo Region honors top industry players
22 minutes
-
I don’t have an official car, I use my own – Pelpuo
33 minutes
-
Maiden Black Star Fashion Week to highlight Ghana’s national fashion platform
34 minutes
-
GPRTU has entrusted vehicle inspection responsibility to station masters – GPRTU member
34 minutes
-
President Mahama to open housing finance conference in Accra on October 7
42 minutes
-
Cocaine probe: Speaker is right in dismissing Minority’s motion of parliamentary inquiry – Dr Pelpuo
42 minutes
-
Academic City presents cybersecurity white paper to Communications Minister
43 minutes
-
Pelpuo calls for independent commission to oversee Ghana’s public sector remuneration
43 minutes
-
Bekwai MP to engage Assembly over traders displaced by market redevelopment
44 minutes
-
Accra-Abidjan flight relaunch will boost trade, investment and regional integration – Ambassador Alhassan Abu
46 minutes
-
Mahama tasked me to identify initiatives that fit Reset Agenda – Pelpuo
46 minutes
-
Makola and Abossey Okai named in crime index as fake goods trade grows
49 minutes