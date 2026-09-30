Academic City presents cybersecurity white paper to Communications Minister

Academic City University has presented a white paper on cybersecurity to the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, following a stakeholder roundtable held during last year’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The white paper brings together perspectives from academia, industry and the Cyber Security Authority, with recommendations aimed at strengthening Ghana’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

Key areas include developing national cybersecurity capacity and talent, promoting locally developed cybersecurity solutions, and moving from policy formulation to measurable implementation.

The delegation, comprising representatives of Academic City, the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) and the Cyber Security Authority, also called for deeper collaboration among academia, industry and government to harness Ghanaian talent and develop solutions to Ghana’s cybersecurity challenges.

Receiving the document, Mr George welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the importance of academia as a key partner in shaping Ghana’s cybersecurity future.

He stressed that policy direction must be supported by strong institutions, industry participation and research capable of translating into practical solutions.

The Minister also highlighted the need for sustained investment in cybersecurity and provided updates on ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghana’s legislative framework for the sector.

The Ministry is expected to study the recommendations and explore areas for collaboration as Ghana works to build a more resilient and trusted digital ecosystem.

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