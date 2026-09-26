Triple fibre cuts disrupt telecom services across Northern, Oti regions – Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that Ghana has suffered simultaneous cuts on three different fibre routes supplying capacity to the five Northern Regions and parts of the Oti Region.

According to the Minister, multiple cuts occurred on the Kintampo-Buipe fibre route, on the MTN section, at 0419GMT.

He said further cuts were recorded on the Wakawaka-Bamboi route, on the Telecel section, at 1136GMT, while the Hohoe-Jasikan route, on the NITA section, was also affected at 1125GMT.

Mr George said teams from MTN Ghana, Telecel Ghana and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) have been dispatched to identify the causes of the cuts and restore services.

The incidents have resulted in significant service disruption, with 694 2G and 3G sites and 521 4G sites currently experiencing service denial or significant degradation.

The Minister acknowledged the continued impact of fibre cuts on service delivery and expressed confidence that the technical teams, working under the supervision of the National Communications Authority (NCA), will begin restoring services within a few hours.

He apologised to customers and residents in the affected regions for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions.

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