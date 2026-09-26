National

Triple fibre cuts disrupt telecom services across Northern, Oti regions – Sam George

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  26 September 2026 2:33pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that Ghana has suffered simultaneous cuts on three different fibre routes supplying capacity to the five Northern Regions and parts of the Oti Region.

According to the Minister, multiple cuts occurred on the Kintampo-Buipe fibre route, on the MTN section, at 0419GMT.

He said further cuts were recorded on the Wakawaka-Bamboi route, on the Telecel section, at 1136GMT, while the Hohoe-Jasikan route, on the NITA section, was also affected at 1125GMT.

Mr George said teams from MTN Ghana, Telecel Ghana and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) have been dispatched to identify the causes of the cuts and restore services.

The incidents have resulted in significant service disruption, with 694 2G and 3G sites and 521 4G sites currently experiencing service denial or significant degradation.

The Minister acknowledged the continued impact of fibre cuts on service delivery and expressed confidence that the technical teams, working under the supervision of the National Communications Authority (NCA), will begin restoring services within a few hours.

He apologised to customers and residents in the affected regions for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group