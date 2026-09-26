Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that Ghana has suffered simultaneous cuts on three different fibre routes supplying capacity to the five Northern Regions and parts of the Oti Region.
According to the Minister, multiple cuts occurred on the Kintampo-Buipe fibre route, on the MTN section, at 0419GMT.
He said further cuts were recorded on the Wakawaka-Bamboi route, on the Telecel section, at 1136GMT, while the Hohoe-Jasikan route, on the NITA section, was also affected at 1125GMT.
Mr George said teams from MTN Ghana, Telecel Ghana and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) have been dispatched to identify the causes of the cuts and restore services.
The incidents have resulted in significant service disruption, with 694 2G and 3G sites and 521 4G sites currently experiencing service denial or significant degradation.
The Minister acknowledged the continued impact of fibre cuts on service delivery and expressed confidence that the technical teams, working under the supervision of the National Communications Authority (NCA), will begin restoring services within a few hours.
He apologised to customers and residents in the affected regions for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions.
Latest Stories
-
Government’s dismissal of my cocaine intelligence emboldens traffickers – Ntim Fordjour
2 minutes
-
Video: Immunity should be exercised without creating classism – Inusah Fuseini on cocaine bust
16 minutes
-
Ghana Air Force passes out 293 recruits after six months of intensive training
24 minutes
-
EOCO vrs Baffour Awuah: EOCO should have secured warrant before arrest attempt at court – Inusah Fuseini
28 minutes
-
Triple fibre cuts disrupt telecom services across Northern, Oti regions – Sam George
31 minutes
-
Politicisation could undermine parliamentary probe into cocaine seizures – Dr Osae-Kwapong
37 minutes
-
EOCO chases MP: Can Section 41 cure lacuna in EOCO Act? – Inusah Fuseini asks
40 minutes
-
GNFS, GWL inspect fire hydrants in Ministries enclave; 23 found faulty
46 minutes
-
Gov’t directs release of 50,000 bags of grain to ECOWAS
48 minutes
-
Ghana, Germany deepen cooperation on railways, labour mobility
53 minutes
-
Huge crowds greet Pope in Paris for open-air Mass
1 hour
-
‘I never said I’ll declare a state of emergency’ – President Mahama on galamsey
2 hours
-
Bobby Banson condemns EOCO’s attempted arrest of Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah
2 hours
-
When Kumasi begins to look like somebody is in charge
2 hours
-
Parliamentary probe into cocaine seizure would be a waste of time – Inusah Fuseini
2 hours