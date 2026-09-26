Ghana, Germany deepen cooperation on railways, labour mobility

Ghana and Germany have discussed deepening cooperation in railway infrastructure, economic relations, labour mobility and cultural heritage.

The discussions took place when Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa met Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Johann Wadephul, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, September 26, Mr Ablakwa said the meeting focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He said railway infrastructure and engineering were among the key issues discussed, as Ghana seeks strategic partners to support efforts to revamp its rail transport system.

“At the heart of our engagement was railway infrastructure and engineering as Ghana seeks strategic partners to revamp our rail transport,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The two ministers also discussed economic cooperation, including opportunities for German companies to expand their operations in Ghana.

“We also discussed economic cooperation, including opportunities for German companies to expand their operations in Ghana,” he said.

Migration and labour mobility also featured prominently in the discussions, with the two sides following up on negotiations towards structured labour exchange programmes.

Mr Ablakwa said the proposed programmes would create legal pathways for skilled Ghanaian workers to access employment opportunities in Germany.

“We exchanged views on migration and labour mobility, including a follow-up of ongoing negotiations on developing structured labour exchange programmes to create legal pathways for skilled Ghanaian workers to access opportunities in Germany,” he said.

On irregular migration, the minister said Ghana and Germany agreed on the need to address the underlying factors driving the phenomenon.

“On irregular migration and the need to address its underlying drivers, we agreed that through skills development, education and employment opportunities we can resolve the causal factors,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The minister also commended the German government for its engagement with Ghana on the country’s reparatory justice agenda.

He particularly highlighted cooperation on the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage.

“I commended the German Government for its positive engagement on Ghana’s reparatory justice agenda, particularly cooperation on the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa further disclosed that Dr Wadephul had invited him to undertake a working visit to Germany to follow up on the issues discussed.

“I thank Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul for the invitation to pay a working visit to Germany to conclude an implementation strategy for the important matters we discussed,” he said.

The proposed visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to advance discussions on railway development, labour mobility, economic cooperation, migration and cultural heritage.

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