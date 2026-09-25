Mahama woos US investors for Ghana’s power, technology and industrial sectors

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has urged American businesses to deepen their investments in Ghana, highlighting opportunities in the power, technology, agriculture, mining, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
Speaking at the US-Ghana Presidential Roundtable, President Mahama said increased private-sector investment would be critical to Ghana’s ambition to expand industrial production, create jobs and position the country as a production hub serving both the African and global markets.
He placed particular emphasis on the energy sector, arguing that reliable and affordable electricity would be essential to supporting increased production and enabling businesses to operate additional shifts under Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.
“Ghana therefore welcomes American investment and technology in power generation, transmission, and distribution, in renewable energy and industrial energy solutions,” he said.
President Mahama also identified technology as a major area for deeper collaboration between Ghana and the United States, citing digital infrastructure, data centres, artificial intelligence, fintech and other technology-enabled services as areas with significant investment potential.
Beyond energy and technology, he said opportunities existed across agriculture and agribusiness, mining, health and pharmaceuticals. However, he stressed that Ghana’s investment strategy was increasingly focused on ensuring that more value from the country’s natural and human resources was retained domestically.
“Ghana and the US have built a strong partnership. The next chapter of this relationship must place greater emphasis on trade and investment, technology, and productive enterprise. American capital, American technology and experience can work with Ghanaian businesses and skills to produce goods and services for Ghana, Africa, and the world market,” he noted.
President Mahama pointed to the growing economic relationship between the two countries, noting that total US-Ghana trade in goods and services was estimated at US$4.6 billion in 2025, representing a 21.3 per cent increase over the previous year.
He said Ghana’s strategic location in West Africa, improving macroeconomic conditions and access to the wider African market offered American companies a strong platform for investment.
The President said the objective was to develop partnerships in which American capital, technology and expertise would complement Ghanaian skills and businesses to produce competitively for markets beyond Ghana.
He added that such investments would not only support Ghana’s industrial transformation but also create opportunities for American companies to participate in the country’s growing role as a gateway to the wider African market.
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