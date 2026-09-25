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EPA shuts down Ponlok Company over smoke emissions, poor waste management

Source: adomonline.com  
  25 September 2026 1:47pm
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The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has directed Ponlok Company Limited in Shai to halt all operations with immediate effect following investigations into complaints about persistent emissions from the company.

The Authority said inspections uncovered a number of environmental violations, including visible smoke emissions affecting air quality, inadequate pollution-control and monitoring systems, poor housekeeping and sanitation, improper waste disposal and oil spills within the company’s operational areas.

The EPA said the enforcement action follows previous directives issued to the company to address the concerns identified during inspections.

Although Ponlok Company Limited was given additional time to implement corrective measures, the Authority said several issues remained unresolved, prompting the latest enforcement action.

The company has consequently been ordered to suspend operations and urgently install the necessary pollution-control and monitoring equipment before addressing the outstanding environmental concerns.

The EPA said the move is part of efforts to safeguard public health and the environment while ensuring that companies operating in the country comply with environmental laws.

The Authority also reminded businesses and other operators that environmental compliance is a mandatory requirement and not an option.

“Protecting the environment is a collective responsibility. Compliance is non-negotiable,” the EPA said.

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