Shoot to maim illegal miners if ‘shoot to kill’ is opposed – Kwame Jantuah

Legal practitioner and member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, says a drastic approach is needed to put a lasting end to the illegal mining menace Ghana is dealing with.

He says if human rights activists oppose a “shoot to kill” strategy, then security operatives should shoot to maim illegal miners instead.

Mr. Jantuah made these comments against the backdrop of the excessive contamination of water bodies across the country, including the River Birim, which provides freshwater for residents of Akyem Apapam and its environs.

Reacting to a video recording by the host of TV3’s NewDay, Joseph Ackah-Blay, on Friday, September 25, 2026, Mr. Jantuah suggested “shoot to maim” as the remaining alternative that could solve the canker after earlier calls for a “shoot to kill” approach were objected to by human rights activists.

“I’m continuously saying because Ghanaians, we love our lives—if we are not going to shoot to kill, shoot to maim. That’s the only thing that would put [fear], make it better,” he stated.

He added that the fear of permanently losing a body part would discourage individuals from engaging in galamsey.

He further questioned why the government cannot place a two- to three-year ban on small-scale mining to properly restructure the sector.

“They [NPP] tried, but they gave up. Why aren’t we banning small-scale mining for 2 to 3 years to put things right? No small-scale mining licenses—we ban it and restructure it properly. When Nana Addo tried, wasn’t the water turbidity coming back? But because of politics, what did he do? He stopped. Let’s ban it for two years and get everything in place. At least water bodies might recover,” he argued.

Officials of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) say turbidity levels in the Birim River have reached up to 75,000 NTU, delaying any chance of restarting the Kyebi water treatment plant.

Ackah-Blay, who visited the area, reported that some illegal miners have resorted to mounting roofing sheets by the roadside to shield their activities from motorists.

Mining continues openly despite reports made to the police and national security operatives, including operations taking place right behind a local police station.

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