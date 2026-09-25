Francis Spio Jungo appointed to FanteFest 2026 planning committee

Francis Spio Jungo has been appointed to the planning committee for FanteFest 2026, scheduled to take place in London on 26 September 2026.

Jungo, the Ghanaian creative entrepreneur popularly tagged as one of the youngest artistes to retire from music after a remarkably short career, has secured another major role in the entertainment and events industry.

Interestingly, Jungo’s journey in the music industry began in February 2011, when he released his first official song. However, barely five years into his music career, he decided to call it quits in 2016, making his transition from recording artiste to industry professional particularly notable and earning him the description of Ghana’s youngest retired musician.

Rather than completely walking away from entertainment, Jungo moved behind the scenes and ventured into event organisation, where he has since been actively involved in creating platforms and opportunities for young and emerging musicians.

His work has seen him support upcoming artistes and contribute to efforts aimed at helping new talents gain visibility, perform on bigger platforms and take their careers to the next level.

Jungo is also the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Promotions, the organisation behind the Central Music Awards (CMA), which has become a major platform for recognising and celebrating music talents from Ghana’s Central Region.

His latest appointment to the FanteFest 2026 planning committee further highlights his growing involvement behind the scenes in Ghana’s creative and events space.

With his experience as a former artiste, event organiser and talent supporter, Francis Spio Jungo is expected to bring his industry knowledge and organisational experience to the planning of FanteFest 2026 in London.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.