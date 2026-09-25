Francis Spio Jungo appointed to FanteFest 2026 planning committee

Audio By Carbonatix
Francis Spio Jungo has been appointed to the planning committee for FanteFest 2026, scheduled to take place in London on 26 September 2026.
Jungo, the Ghanaian creative entrepreneur popularly tagged as one of the youngest artistes to retire from music after a remarkably short career, has secured another major role in the entertainment and events industry.
Interestingly, Jungo’s journey in the music industry began in February 2011, when he released his first official song. However, barely five years into his music career, he decided to call it quits in 2016, making his transition from recording artiste to industry professional particularly notable and earning him the description of Ghana’s youngest retired musician.
Rather than completely walking away from entertainment, Jungo moved behind the scenes and ventured into event organisation, where he has since been actively involved in creating platforms and opportunities for young and emerging musicians.
His work has seen him support upcoming artistes and contribute to efforts aimed at helping new talents gain visibility, perform on bigger platforms and take their careers to the next level.
Jungo is also the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Promotions, the organisation behind the Central Music Awards (CMA), which has become a major platform for recognising and celebrating music talents from Ghana’s Central Region.
His latest appointment to the FanteFest 2026 planning committee further highlights his growing involvement behind the scenes in Ghana’s creative and events space.
With his experience as a former artiste, event organiser and talent supporter, Francis Spio Jungo is expected to bring his industry knowledge and organisational experience to the planning of FanteFest 2026 in London.
Latest Stories
-
Manchester City ‘found guilty of majority of 115 charges’
4 minutes
-
From abandoned ruins to model residence: How Techiman North DCE fulfilled 9-month promise
8 minutes
-
Francis Spio Jungo appointed to FanteFest 2026 planning committee
11 minutes
-
Roots and Routes uses health walks, air sensors and tree planting to tackle air pollution in Ghana
15 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank moves to boost electric vehicle through ‘Be Powered’ campaign
21 minutes
-
Tears in Damongo court as accused persons show alleged torture wounds while in police custody
22 minutes
-
Telecel Business Runaway in Takoradi equips SMEs with practical tools for growth
27 minutes
-
Education Ministry to meet teacher unions on Monday as strike begins over promotion arrears
32 minutes
-
Gender Minister calls for stronger financing, accountability to improve lives of Africa’s children
36 minutes
-
Shoot to maim illegal miners if ‘shoot to kill’ is opposed – Kwame Jantuah
37 minutes
-
24-hour Economy Secretariat to support 2026 Inter Tourism Expo
38 minutes
-
Ghana must produce more of what it imports to create jobs – Mahama
43 minutes
-
New cocoa producer price looms as COCOBOD seeks funding for 2026/27 season
46 minutes
-
From paddle and sail to smart ships: What maritime industry means to the world and why Ghana must turn policy into practice
46 minutes
-
McDAN warns SMEs against founder-dependent growth, urges stronger systems
49 minutes