Gindabour: GNAT demands GES statement on death of teacher

Audio By Carbonatix
The Northern Regional Executives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Education Service (GES) for failing to issue a formal public statement on the death of teacher Abu Seidu at Gindabour.
According to them, the apparent silence from the GES was troubling, particularly because Mr Seidu was an employee of the Service.
In a statement issued September 24, GNAT said: “The Northern Regional GNAT executives are particularly disappointed by the apparent absence, as of the date of this statement, of a formal public statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) condemning the death of Mr. Abu Seidu and expressing solidarity with his bereaved family and colleagues.”
The Association stressed that the circumstances surrounding the teacher’s death had generated national concern and competing accounts, making it necessary for his employer to publicly respond.
“When a teacher dies in circumstances that have generated national concern and competing accounts, the employer cannot afford to remain silent,” GNAT said.
It added: “Silence in the face of the death of a member of the teaching profession is deeply troubling.”
GNAT has therefore called on the GES to immediately formally acknowledge the death of Mr Seidu and express condolences to his family and colleagues.
The Association also wants the Service to “publicly condemn any unlawful conduct established to have contributed to his death” and cooperate fully with an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
It further called on the GES to provide “appropriate institutional support to the bereaved family.”
Mr Seidu, a teacher at Gindabour D/A Primary School, died following an encounter involving police officers in the area. His death was followed by the killing of General Constable Redeemer Owusu, amid heightened tensions in the community. (MyJoyOnline￼)
GNAT said the GES must demonstrate institutional responsibility towards one of its employees while the circumstances surrounding his death are investigated.
Latest Stories
-
Is Nkrumah’s glory fading? Nkrumah’s iconic fountain at Circle runs dry
4 minutes
-
Special agents’ blood and urine test results stolen in FBI hack
10 minutes
-
Photos: 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic at Junction Mall, Nungua
19 minutes
-
GCIF cautions public as criminals deploy AI in phishing attacks
21 minutes
-
Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency gives unlicensed mortuaries 10 days to regularise operations
34 minutes
-
Five ‘last mile’ communities in the Upper West Region receive five ambulances after years of struggling to access healthcare
39 minutes
-
Stephen Kojo Adjei
45 minutes
-
Gov’t building pathways for Ghanaian youth to compete across African markets – Opare Addo
55 minutes
-
DCOP Rtr Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo
55 minutes
-
Epiroc urges businesses to deepen support for education in mining communities
1 hour
-
Jay-Z rape accuser says her allegation was false
1 hour
-
KNUST SHS, OWASS, YAGSS progress to national stage of Public Speaking Competition
1 hour
-
10 rooms destroyed in Bebianiha house fire
1 hour
-
Government repatriates 180 Ghanaians from Libya
1 hour
-
GNAT demands independent probe into death of teacher at Gindabour
1 hour