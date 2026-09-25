Gindabour: GNAT demands GES statement on death of teacher

The Northern Regional Executives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Education Service (GES) for failing to issue a formal public statement on the death of teacher Abu Seidu at Gindabour.

According to them, the apparent silence from the GES was troubling, particularly because Mr Seidu was an employee of the Service.

In a statement issued September 24, GNAT said: “The Northern Regional GNAT executives are particularly disappointed by the apparent absence, as of the date of this statement, of a formal public statement from the Ghana Education Service (GES) condemning the death of Mr. Abu Seidu and expressing solidarity with his bereaved family and colleagues.”

The Association stressed that the circumstances surrounding the teacher’s death had generated national concern and competing accounts, making it necessary for his employer to publicly respond.

“When a teacher dies in circumstances that have generated national concern and competing accounts, the employer cannot afford to remain silent,” GNAT said.

It added: “Silence in the face of the death of a member of the teaching profession is deeply troubling.”

GNAT has therefore called on the GES to immediately formally acknowledge the death of Mr Seidu and express condolences to his family and colleagues.

The Association also wants the Service to “publicly condemn any unlawful conduct established to have contributed to his death” and cooperate fully with an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It further called on the GES to provide “appropriate institutional support to the bereaved family.”

Mr Seidu, a teacher at Gindabour D/A Primary School, died following an encounter involving police officers in the area. His death was followed by the killing of General Constable Redeemer Owusu, amid heightened tensions in the community. (MyJoyOnline⁠￼)

GNAT said the GES must demonstrate institutional responsibility towards one of its employees while the circumstances surrounding his death are investigated.

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