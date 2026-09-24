GES threatens removal of SHS heads over illegal fees

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has warned heads of Senior High and Senior High Technical Schools against collecting unauthorised fees and levies from parents and guardians.

The warning comes after the Service received reports that some school heads were collecting admission fees, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues and other charges from parents.

In a statement dated September 23, 2026, GES directed all SHS and SHTS heads to stop the practice with immediate effect.

The release was signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi.

It said the collection of such fees is contrary to the government’s free Senior High School policy.

GES stressed that no student or parent should be forced to pay admission fees, PTA dues or any other unauthorised charges as a condition for admission, enrolment, participation in school activities or access to school services.

The Service has also directed schools that have already collected such fees to refund the money and provide evidence of the refunds to GES management.

GES further reminded school heads that discussions and collection of PTA dues and levies remain on hold, as the matter is currently before the courts.

It warned that school heads who fail to comply with the directive will face administrative sanctions, including removal from office.

Parents and members of the public have meanwhile been encouraged to report cases of unauthorised fee collection to GES for investigation and the necessary action.

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