Youth power to explode at 2026 Global Changemakers Summit in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
November 21 will mark a pivotal moment for youth leadership across the nation as hundreds of vibrant visionaries, educators, and industry leaders gather at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall for the highly anticipated 2026 Global Changemakers Conference.
Hosted by Empowerment Through Education from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the high-profile gathering is designed to catalyze youth potential, driving a shift from passive observation to bold, decisive action in local and global development.
Running under the inspiring theme “Audacity to Change the World,” the summit serves as a direct challenge to the rising generation to move past merely identifying societal bottlenecks and instead cultivate the resilience, skills, and drive needed to engineer sustainable solutions.
Attendees will participate in interactive masterclasses and panel discussions featuring seasoned professionals and influence leaders. Conversations will focus heavily on purpose-driven leadership, career transformation, civic duty, and the strategic positioning of young people in policy and governance.
A legacy of impact
The 2026 edition represents the latest milestone in a sustained youth empowerment movement launched in 2019. Over the past seven years, Empowerment Through Education has spearheaded nationwide school outreaches, community workshops, and digital seminars aimed at providing actionable tools for social progress.
The organization's targeted initiatives—with a strong footprint across the Greater Accra and Central regions—have equipped thousands of students and grassroots youth with insights into career planning, civic rights, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Specifically prioritizing SDG 4 (Quality Education), the movement continues to leverage inclusive education as a bedrock for personal transformation and community development.
Building on the successes of its inaugural 2025 conference—which sparked nationwide dialogue on passion and purpose—the upcoming 2026 summit promises to elevate the movement, pushing young visionaries to translate compelling ideas into tangible impact.
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