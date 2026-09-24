Football | National

GFA petitions CAF to intervene over tickets for 500 supporters in Bouake

Source: GFA  
  24 September 2026 7:51am
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The Ghana Football Association has petitioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to intervene and secure additional tickets for about five hundred (500) Ghanaian supporters who have travelled to Bouake for Thursday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cote d'Ivoire.

The supporters, who journeyed from Ghana to support the Black Stars, have been unable to secure tickets to access the Stade de la Paix, after the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) indicated that tickets for the encounter are sold out.

The GFA received its official allocation during the Match Coordination Meeting (MCM) held on Wednesday, but the allocation is insufficient to cover the large number of Ghanaian fans currently in the Ivorian city.

In a letter to CAF, the GFA has requested an additional block of about five hundred (500) tickets to accommodate the stranded supporters.

The Association has also brought the matter to the attention of the Match Commissioner, who has assured us of his assistance.

The GFA remains committed to ensuring that Ghanaian supporters who have made the trip to Bouake are given the opportunity to cheer the Black Stars in the crucial Group C opener against Cote d'Ivoire.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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