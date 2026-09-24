EU launches ‘EU for a Secure Ghana’ project to tackle terrorism, organised crime and arms trafficking

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has launched the “EU for a Secure Ghana” project to strengthen the country’s response to violent extremism, terrorism, organised crime and the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons.
The launch took place on 23rd September 2026 alongside the opening of a two-day national training workshop on the revised United Nations Illicit Arms Flows Questionnaire.
The workshop was organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in collaboration with the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA).
Mr Terlabi said the project aligned with Ghana’s security priorities. It will focus on strengthening state institutions’ ability to counter violent extremism and terrorism while upholding human rights and the rule of law.
It will also support efforts to combat organised crime and arms trafficking and help communities, civil society organisations and vulnerable groups contribute to conflict prevention.
He commended the European Union and other development partners for their support for law enforcement, institutional accountability, community resilience and firearms control.
NACSA Executive Secretary Dr Adam Bonaa said improved data collection and reporting would help strengthen Ghana’s security response. He cautioned against taking the country’s security for granted.
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