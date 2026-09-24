Football

GPL 2026/27: Dreams denied first win as Medeama snatch dramatic late draw

Source: GFA  
  24 September 2026 7:55am
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Dreams FC were denied their first Premier League victory of the season after Medeama SC fought back to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw in an outstanding Matchday One fixture at the Tuba Astro Turf on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The Believers made a bright start and took the lead in the ninth minute through Joel Agbovi, but Medeama responded strongly with Emmanuel Owusu restoring parity in the 23rd minute.

Dreams FC looked set to claim all three points when Abdul Razak Salifu put the home side back in front in the 86th minute, seemingly securing a long-awaited first win of the campaign.

However, the defending champions refused to give up and were rewarded deep into the contest when Rahman Osman turned the ball into his own net in the 90th minute, handing Medeama a valuable point on the road.

The result leaves Dreams FC at the bottom of the table with one point from two matches, while Medeama move to two points from two games.

The champions, however, still have an outstanding fixture against newly promoted Port City FC.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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