GFA opens disciplinary case against GoldStars CEO Kwasi Adu

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Bibiani GoldStars FC Chief Executive Officer Kwasi Adu has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over comments he made concerning match officials following his side’s Ghana Premier League defeat by Hearts of Oak.
The GFA alleges that comments made by Adu during his post-match commentary amounted to improper conduct capable of bringing the Ghana Premier League into disrepute.
Adu has until Wednesday, September 16, 2026, to respond to the charge.
The regulatory action means the GoldStars executive must formally answer the allegations before the matter can proceed further.
The charge follows GoldStars’ 2-1 defeat by Hearts of Oak, a result which ended the club’s 19-match unbeaten run at Dun’s Park.
The loss was also another setback for the Bibiani-based side, who have now gone two matches without a win following their opening-day defeat by Bechem United.
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