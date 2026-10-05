Revenue collector crushed to death on Kasoa-Winneba highway

Audio By Carbonatix
A revenue collector working with the Gomoa East District Assembly has been knocked down and killed by an F-150 vehicle at Fetteh Kakraba on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.
The deceased, identified as Emmanuel, is a revenue collector at the Executive Stone Quarry on behalf of the Gomoa East District Assembly.
According to the Police, Emmanuel was crossing the highway to the opposite side to board a vehicle to work when the accident occurred.
He was rushed to the Awutu Bereku Health Centre for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of the F-150, with registration number VD 2323-26, has been arrested by the Awutu Bereku District Police Command to assist with investigations.
Police told Adom News that the deceased is a married man with two children.
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