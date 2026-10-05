Revenue collector crushed to death on Kasoa-Winneba highway

The car involved in the accident

A revenue collector working with the Gomoa East District Assembly has been knocked down and killed by an F-150 vehicle at Fetteh Kakraba on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The deceased, identified as Emmanuel, is a revenue collector at the Executive Stone Quarry on behalf of the Gomoa East District Assembly.

According to the Police, Emmanuel was crossing the highway to the opposite side to board a vehicle to work when the accident occurred.

He was rushed to the Awutu Bereku Health Centre for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the F-150, with registration number VD 2323-26, has been arrested by the Awutu Bereku District Police Command to assist with investigations.

Police told Adom News that the deceased is a married man with two children.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.