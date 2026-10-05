Africa

Nigeria military aircraft with 32 on board crashes

Source: TRT Africa  
  5 October 2026 2:08pm
Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board.
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A military aircraft carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members crashed in Nigeria’s southwestern Ondo state on Monday, with search and rescue operations underway, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said.

“I regret to inform the general public that Air Traffic Controllers have informed me of the disappearance of a military aircraft,” Keyamo said in a statement on X.

The aircraft, with tail number NGR 931, was travelling from Benin to Lagos when air traffic controllers lost contact with it at about 0913 GMT, Keyamo said in a statement.

“Subsequently, information, however, confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the naval base in Igbokoda, Ondo State,” Keyamo said.

He said the wreckage had been located and search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Keyamo added he had spoken to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and pledged the aviation ministry’s cooperation and assistance with the rescue effort.

The minister said the control and regulation of military aircraft fell outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Further information would be released as it becomes available, he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group