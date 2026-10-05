Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has suspended the effective date for the implementation of pre-shipment inspection of imported used vehicles.
In a public notice issued on Monday, October 5, the Authority said a new date for the implementation of the inspection regime will be communicated in due course.
“The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) wishes to inform vehicle importers and all stakeholders that the Pre-shipment Inspection exercise for imported used vehicles has been suspended,” the notice stated.
The suspension means vehicle importers and other stakeholders will have to await further communication from the GSA before the inspection requirement takes effect.
The notice, signed by the Director-General of the GSA, Prof. George Agyei, did not provide reasons for the suspension.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s Rabiu Alhassan joins board of International Fact-Checking Network, IFCN
3 minutes
-
Argentina hit 7 as Burkina Faso land five hours before kick-off
7 minutes
-
NPP’s choice of Kojo Bamba, is a rejection of ‘suit and big English’ – Mustapha Gbande
11 minutes
-
Innovators urged to build low-cost, locally maintainable health solutions
14 minutes
-
Frank Appiah Kusi, PhD: Governance Gaps, Transparency, and the Business of Football in Ghana
14 minutes
-
Manhyia South MP charged with conspiracy, financial loss and money laundering
22 minutes
-
Attorney-General charges Manhyia South MP over alleged GH¢9.85m financial loss
25 minutes
-
Food Security: Buffer Stock CEO calls for more investment in Agri-Tech
25 minutes
-
Three missing children found dead in parked vehicle in Tamale
35 minutes
-
Nana Akomea denies reports linking his absence from NPP executives’ introduction to Kojo Bamba
35 minutes
-
2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens arrive in Morocco for tournament
38 minutes
-
GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection of imported used vehicles
45 minutes
-
Elevate Africa confirms presidents, vice presidents and ministers for 2026 Annual Convening in Accra
1 hour
-
Keta MP commissions 60-seater kindergarten facility to replace unsafe structure
1 hour
-
Salomey Awiti-Baffoe’s lawyers welcome GH¢100,000 bail after earlier rejection
1 hour