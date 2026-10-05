GSA suspends pre-shipment inspection of imported used vehicles

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has suspended the effective date for the implementation of pre-shipment inspection of imported used vehicles.

In a public notice issued on Monday, October 5, the Authority said a new date for the implementation of the inspection regime will be communicated in due course.

“The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) wishes to inform vehicle importers and all stakeholders that the Pre-shipment Inspection exercise for imported used vehicles has been suspended,” the notice stated.

The suspension means vehicle importers and other stakeholders will have to await further communication from the GSA before the inspection requirement takes effect.

The notice, signed by the Director-General of the GSA, Prof. George Agyei, did not provide reasons for the suspension.

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