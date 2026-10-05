Three missing children found dead in parked vehicle in Tamale

The Koblimahagu Zuo community in the Tamale Metropolis was thrown into mourning and shock on Monday morning following the discovery of three missing children who were found dead inside a parked vehicle.

The deceased, aged, three, five and eight had reportedly been missing since Saturday, prompting a search for them and an appeal to the public for information on their whereabouts.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance and subsequent death is not yet known.

Confirming the incident, the Assembly Member for the area, Seidu Fuseini, said the owner of the vehicle has been taken into custody by the police to assist with investigations.

He said the vehicle owner told the police that he had locked all the doors of the vehicle before leaving it.

A relative of one of the deceased children, Mohammed Juuna, in a social media post, said the children were found trapped inside a stationary vehicle within the community.

They have since been conveyed to the morgue of the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Police investigations are underway to help unravel the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and death.

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