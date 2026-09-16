Photos: Vice President joins planting of shea seedlings at Futa Community in Tamale

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has joined the planting of specially selected shea seedlings at a demonstration farm in the Futa Community in Tamale on Tuesday, September 15.
The activity formed part of her engagement at the World Shea Expo in Tamale, where she highlighted the need for increased investment in Ghana’s shea industry.
She said research into new shea varieties could create opportunities to improve productivity and develop new products from a resource that has traditionally regenerated naturally across Ghana’s shea belt.
The Vice President called for stronger collaboration among universities, research institutions, farmers and industry players to advance research and innovation in the sector.
She also stressed the need to ensure that women, who play a central role in the shea industry, receive a greater share of the value generated along the value chain.
According to her, women need better access to finance, technology and markets, as well as opportunities to establish and own businesses across the sector.
She said the Women’s Development Bank could help address some of the financing challenges by providing accessible and appropriate funding to women seeking to expand their businesses.
The Vice President further said investment in research, financing and processing could help make Ghana’s shea belt a stronger centre for processing, innovation and commerce.
She added that such investment should ultimately ensure that more of the value generated from shea remains in the communities where the resource originates.
See more photos below:
Latest Stories
-
There is policy divergence at Education Ministry – NPP Education Committee spokesperson
2 minutes
-
Police recover AK-47, 186 rounds of ammunition after gunfight in Accra
8 minutes
-
Three classrooms, two teachers, one community: The struggles of Bresuano MA basic school
12 minutes
-
Proposed Chinese, Arabic languages: We cannot run our education on contradictions – Dr Kwabena Tandoh
15 minutes
-
Takoradi–Agona Nkwanta road to open to traffic by November – Contractor
17 minutes
-
2027 AFCONQ: Amad, Adingra set to miss Ghana clash
17 minutes
-
Fuel prices will continue to surge – COPEC
20 minutes
-
Minority boycott forces postponement of Ablakwa’s Foreign Affairs Committee briefing
24 minutes
-
Ghana risks losing international intelligence-sharing support over alleged security leaks — Muntaka
26 minutes
-
GRA, Eban Capital and ASSI hold national stakeholder workshop on Modified Taxation Scheme
33 minutes
-
Crown of Glory Schools Director calls for upgrade of Category B and C schools to attract students
34 minutes
-
Opare Addo explores Ghana-UAE partnership to advance youth development
40 minutes
-
1 Constituency, 1 Astroturf Project: Corruption Watch uncovers alleged procurement breaches
53 minutes
-
UDS defend African University Football title in Cairo
54 minutes
-
Ghana-Russia relations must deliver more opportunities for young people – Opare Addo
1 hour