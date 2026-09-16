Photos: Vice President joins planting of shea seedlings at Futa Community in Tamale

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has joined the planting of specially selected shea seedlings at a demonstration farm in the Futa Community in Tamale on Tuesday, September 15.

The activity formed part of her engagement at the World Shea Expo in Tamale, where she highlighted the need for increased investment in Ghana’s shea industry.

She said research into new shea varieties could create opportunities to improve productivity and develop new products from a resource that has traditionally regenerated naturally across Ghana’s shea belt.

The Vice President called for stronger collaboration among universities, research institutions, farmers and industry players to advance research and innovation in the sector.

She also stressed the need to ensure that women, who play a central role in the shea industry, receive a greater share of the value generated along the value chain.

According to her, women need better access to finance, technology and markets, as well as opportunities to establish and own businesses across the sector.

She said the Women’s Development Bank could help address some of the financing challenges by providing accessible and appropriate funding to women seeking to expand their businesses.

The Vice President further said investment in research, financing and processing could help make Ghana’s shea belt a stronger centre for processing, innovation and commerce.

She added that such investment should ultimately ensure that more of the value generated from shea remains in the communities where the resource originates.

See more photos below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.