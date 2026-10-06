Vice President hopeful of swift end to teacher strike

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has expressed optimism that the ongoing strike by teacher unions will be resolved soon, saying negotiations between government and the unions have reached an advanced stage.
Speaking at the 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony in Accra, she said she was encouraged by the progress made in the discussions and expressed hope that the engagements would bring an end to the impasse.
“I’m, however, encouraged by the progress made so far. Talks between government and the unions are well advanced and I am hopeful that the constructive engagements we have seen will lead us to a resolution very soon,” she said.
The Vice President also highlighted the critical role teachers play in the country’s education system, describing teaching as “one of our most important professions.”
She said the Ghana Teacher Prize provides an opportunity to recognise excellence and honour teachers who “exemplify the very best of their profession.”
Professor Opoku-Agyemang further stressed the need for Ghana’s education system to adapt to rapid technological developments, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence.
“Education must remain adaptive to our evolving technology,” she said.
She added that the government was committed to equipping teachers with the skills needed to prepare students to adapt to technological changes, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence.
On the government’s efforts to reform secondary education, the Vice President disclosed that 99 double-track schools have fully transitioned to the single-track system.
She said the development reaffirms the government’s commitment to completely phasing out the double-track system.
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