GNAT, NAGRAT, PTTA-GH tell teachers in Volta and Oti to stay out of classrooms

Leadership of the three teacher unions in the Volta Region has directed teachers in the Volta and Oti regions to continue staying away from the classroom until further communication from their national leadership.

The directive involves members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PTTA-GH).

Addressing the media in Ho on Friday, Volta Regional Chairman of GNAT, Felix Owusu-Ansah, said the decision followed what the unions described as the government’s failure to address key concerns affecting teachers.

“We are directing all teachers in the Volta and Oti regions to continue to stay away from the classroom until the national unions communicate otherwise,” he said.

He further directed district executives to mobilise local union executives and members to ensure that the strike directive was strictly observed.

“All district executives are to mobilise local union executives and members, engage and sensitise teachers, and ensure strict compliance with the strike directive,” Mr Owusu-Ansah said.

The unions said their action was not intended to shut the door to negotiations with government.

“The Volta Regional Teacher Unions remain committed to constructive engagement and meaningful dialogue. However, dialogue must lead to concrete action and the resolution of the outstanding concerns of teachers,” the regional leadership said.

According to the unions, several issues remain unresolved, including the delay in negotiating a new collective agreement, automatic placement of promoted teachers, payment of outstanding arrears and implementation of the deprived areas allowance.

Mr Owusu-Ansah said these concerns could no longer be left unresolved and called on the government to take concrete steps to address them.

The unions maintained that teachers would remain out of the classroom until further instructions are received from their national leadership.

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