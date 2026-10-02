President Mahama directs MMDCEs to hold biannual Accountability Series

President John Dramani Mahama has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in regions where he has already undertaken the Presidential Accountability Series to organise corresponding accountability engagements within their respective jurisdictions.

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, is aimed at extending the government’s transparency and accountability agenda from the national and regional levels to local communities.

According to the directive, the MMDA Accountability Series will provide a structured platform for MMDCEs to account to citizens for the implementation of government policies and programmes at the local level through town hall meetings held twice a year.

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“The MMDA Accountability Series is intended to provide a structured platform for MMDCEs to account to citizens for the implementation of government policies and programmes at the local level bi-annually through town hall meetings,” the directive stated.

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The Ministry said the exercise would serve as a follow-through to the Presidential Accountability Series by translating national-level accountability engagements into direct interactions between local government authorities and residents.

The engagements are expected to cover the performance of each MMDA against its approved Medium-Term Development Plan and Annual Action Plan, implementation of government flagship programmes, utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and other public resources.

MMDCEs will also be required to account for infrastructure and development projects, sanitation and waste management, education, health, social protection, local economic development, revenue mobilisation and expenditure management.

Other areas include employment, youth development and skills programmes, interventions for persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups, security and disaster management, the status of Assembly commitments and projects, as well as challenges requiring intervention from the Regional and national levels.

The directive further requires each MMDCE to present priorities and commitments for the next implementation period, giving citizens an opportunity to assess both past performance and planned interventions.

The Ministry stressed that the engagements must be broad-based and include traditional authorities, Members of Parliament, Assembly Members, Unit Committee representatives, religious leaders, organised labour, civil society organisations, youth and women’s groups, persons with disabilities, market associations, business groups, professional associations, development partners, community-based organisations, the media and members of the general public.

The directive said: “Adequate opportunity should be provided for members of the public to ask questions and seek clarification on matters relating to the performance and activities of the MMDA.”

It also directs all affected MMDAs to commence preparations immediately and organise their respective accountability sessions within the period to be communicated by the Regional Coordinating Councils, preferably within a reasonable period after the Presidential Accountability Series in each region.

The Regional Coordinating Councils have been tasked with coordinating and monitoring the exercise, ensuring that all eligible MMDAs participate and assessing the quality and inclusiveness of the engagements.

The Ministry will also undertake monitoring visits or participate in selected engagements as part of its oversight responsibilities.

The directive described the exercise as a “priority accountability and citizen-engagement assignment” and directed MMDCEs to personally lead the process in their respective jurisdictions.

“The Ministry looks forward to a comprehensive, open and citizen-centred engagement that will deepen accountability and strengthen public confidence in local governance,” it said.

MMDAs have also been directed to make appropriate budgetary arrangements within their approved budgets and in accordance with applicable financial management procedures to facilitate the organisation of the engagements.

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