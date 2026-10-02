VRA Board Chairman calls for proportional power cuts to Ghana’s neighbours during shortages

Board Chairman of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, has called for a proportional approach to power supply reductions to Ghana’s neighbouring countries whenever the country faces electricity shortages.

He said Ghana should avoid completely cutting off power supplies to neighbouring countries during periods of shortfalls, arguing that such customers remain important markets for the country.

Speaking at the VRA’s annual stakeholder engagement in Accra, Mr Amissah-Arthur said Ghana should instead share any power supply shortfall proportionately with its neighbouring countries.

"What I am advocating is that if we have a shortfall in Ghana, let's proportionately reduce them as well. So, if we take a 30 percent cut, they take a 30 percent cut, and then we all ride together,” he said.

According to him, the approach would allow Ghana to maintain its relationships with neighbouring countries while ensuring that available electricity is distributed during periods of limited supply.

Mr Amissah-Arthur said completely cutting off power to neighbouring markets could have long-term commercial implications for Ghana.

"If you cut them off 100 percent, then by the time you recover, you have lost that market,” he said.

He noted that Ghana’s neighbouring countries have been valuable customers of the country’s electricity over the years and remain important to the power sector.

"We shouldn't say that because we are short, we are cutting off our neighbours. If you do that, as a businessman, by the time you finish and you recover, you have lost that customer,” he added.

Mr Amissah-Arthur stressed the need for the state to provide the necessary support and resources to state agencies to enable them to meet their responsibilities within the energy sector.

He said the proportional supply arrangement has been used by Ghana for many years and should continue to guide the country’s approach to electricity supply to neighbouring markets.

"When it's good, then we all get full supply. That is how it has been done in the past, and that is what I'm advocating. It's the best way going forward.”

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