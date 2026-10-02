Three Chinese-operated massage spas shut down in Ashanti Region over licensing breaches

Three body massage spas operated by Chinese nationals in the Ashanti Region have been shut down by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) for operating without the required licence and documentation.

The facilities, located at Ahodwo and Daban in the Kumasi Metropolis, were closed during an enforcement exercise targeting massage therapy, spa and related operations.

The Ashanti Regional Regulation Officer of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Divine Azraku, said the affected facilities had failed to obtain the Council’s licence before commencing operations.

“Most of them were Chinese. They were more or less like foreign nationals who were operating in that space. So they’re supposed to acquire our licence, that’s TMPC licence, before they can operate,” he said.

Mr Azraku said almost all the facilities inspected during the exercise did not have the required licence, prompting the enforcement team to close them and place caution notices at their entrances.

“Almost all of them did not have our licence. So it means that the facilities were closed,” he said.

He explained that operators seeking to establish a spa or massage facility must first obtain a business operating permit, an association card or proof of proficiency, as well as documentation demonstrating experience in the profession.

The enforcement exercise forms part of efforts by the Council to ensure that massage and related facilities comply with the required regulatory and licensing requirements.

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