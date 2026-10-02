Heartbreak Diet: Five foods to eat after a breakup or divorce

A breakup or a divorce can be an extremely stressful time. During this time of high anxiety and stress, many folks turn to high-calorie comfort foods such as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and massive ice cream sundaes.

Instead of letting these foods get the best of you and your waistline, alleviate some of the stress by including these five foods in your diet.

1. Salmon

Fatty fish such as salmon help keep you calm by managing adrenaline levels. Omega-3 fatty acids also help with healthy hair and skin, which can help make you look and feel great, perhaps for your next love interest.

2. Almonds

A breakup or divorce can lead to high levels of stress. To help boost the immune system, almonds provide the antioxidant vitamin E and zinc. Almonds also have an amount of B vitamins, which also help the body cope with anxiety and stress.

3. Greek yogurt

When stressed out, your stomach may get funky. You may experience bellyaches or bouts of diarrhoea.

The live and active cultures found in Greek yoghurt can help keep the tummy from acting up, and many also contain probiotics to help keep the digestive system in order.

Greek yoghurt also provides a boost of protein and calcium with every luscious spoonful.

4. Dark chocolate

Studies have linked dark chocolate to lower levels of stress hormones. Dark chocolate also contains sugar (a type of carbohydrate), which stimulates the release of the mood-improving hormone serotonin.

5. Whole-grain cereal

Many people turn to high-carbohydrate foods to make them feel better. This is because after eating foods high in carbohydrates, the brain releases the feel-good chemical serotonin.

But many people tend to overdo it when it comes to carbohydrates. Instead of forgoing all carbohydrates (and the good-for-you nutrients they provide), choose whole-grain cereal.

It’s also about how you eat

Many people plop on the couch with a bag of chips and finish the entire package without realising it. Many folks also like to eat while using multiple electronic devices, which makes them oblivious to what food is going into their mouths.

Being aware of the environment you eat in is just as important as the healthy food choices you make.

This concept is known as mindful eating and is important because it can help decrease overall stress, which can keep calories in check, especially if you are a stress eater.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.