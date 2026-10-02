Nandom youth advocate urges end to political insults, rising drug abuse

A youth advocate in Nandom and politician, Delle K. Martin, has called on young people to reject political insults, intolerance and violence, and to shun the growing use of illicit drugs, which he says is destroying the future of the municipality.

In a press statement, Mr Martin said the youth remained the foundation of Nandom and the nation’s future workforce, but two major threats – toxic politics and drug abuse – were undermining their potential.

He lamented that political discourse, both within and between political parties, had been characterised by reckless insults, intolerance and, at times, violence instead of an exchange of ideas and policies.

“As young people, we must not lose sight of the purpose of politics and democracy: to promote individual growth, social development and the collective wellbeing,” he said.

He urged young people to focus on personal development and constructive dialogue that promotes peace and unity.

On drug abuse, Mr Martin described the surge in illicit drug use among young people in Nandom and across Ghana as alarming, linking it to violence, crime, ill health and social instability.

He called on traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, security agencies and the government to take urgent action through public education, enforcement, rehabilitation and job creation.

“Let us reject political violence, insults and illicit drugs, and work together to build a community founded on respect, responsibility, peace and development,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.