NPP parliamentary aspirant Sylvester Isang unveils eight-point ‘Nandom agenda’ ahead of primary

New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirant for Nandom, Sylvester Isang, has unveiled an eight-point development blueprint he says will guide his agenda for the constituency if given the opportunity to lead.

The plan, dubbed “The Nandom Agenda – Possible Together”, is anchored on the theme “A Stronger Nandom | A Brighter Future | Together We Can” and focuses on social protection, agriculture, water and sanitation, education, health, employment, culture and traditional leadership, and information and communication technology.

Mr Isang, a private legal practitioner, said the blueprint is intended to promote inclusive development and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of residents.

Support for vulnerable groups

Under the first pillar, Mr Isang proposes targeted support for orphans, widows, persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The plan includes vocational and skills training for persons with disabilities, backed by tools and equipment to help beneficiaries establish sustainable livelihoods.

It also proposes food support for vulnerable households, an “Operation Floor Sleeping Place” initiative to provide decent sleeping facilities for widows, and an “Operation Plough an Acre” programme to support persons with disabilities with land preparation for farming.

Mr Isang also intends to work with NGOs, development partners and philanthropic organisations to mobilise additional support for vulnerable residents.

Agriculture

On agriculture, the plan proposes the establishment of a Tractor Service Centre to improve farmers’ access to mechanised land preparation.

It also includes an Agricultural Support Package for traditional leaders, under which Paramount and Divisional Chiefs would receive support to cultivate at least two acres of farmland.

Other proposals include improved access to high-yield seeds, stronger market linkages for farmers and support to make agricultural production more commercially viable.

Water, sanitation and environment

The agenda seeks to expand the mechanisation and rehabilitation of boreholes and small-town water systems across the constituency.

It also proposes sustained public education on bushfire prevention, environmental conservation and community sanitation.

Education

In education, Mr Isang proposes support for the FIC Brothers, the Catholic Church and other Christian churches in Nandom to establish a fund for needy but brilliant students.

He also plans to expand existing scholarship support in Law, Engineering and Medicine to cover students pursuing other accredited tertiary programmes.

The blueprint further proposes a Best Teacher Award Scheme, teacher motivation and career development initiatives, annual quiz competitions, support for BECE candidates, and a network of Nandom professionals at home and abroad to mobilise resources for education.

A “Freshers Support Initiative” is also proposed to assist newly admitted SHS and university students to report to school.

Health

In the health sector, the plan proposes welfare and motivation packages for health workers, a medical support fund for vulnerable patients and free National Health Insurance Scheme renewal for selected residents.

It also seeks to support health infrastructure and create a network of Nandom health professionals to assist with outreach programmes, capacity building and human resource development.

Employment and job creation

Mr Isang’s employment agenda focuses on entrepreneurship, vocational training and access to finance.

It proposes mentorship, start-up capital, a Business Development Fund, interest-free revolving loans for women entrepreneurs, free apprenticeship programmes and expanded technical and vocational training.

The plan also includes community farms, job networking platforms and advocacy for more state institutions and agencies to be located in Nandom to create employment opportunities.

Culture and traditional leadership

The blueprint also proposes the renovation or construction of palaces for Paramount and Divisional Chiefs and support for traditional authorities to establish designated spaces for receiving visitors and conducting traditional affairs.

It further proposes a Customs and Lands Secretariat to support land administration, the establishment of the Bɛgvire Cultural Centre, continued support for inter-community football competitions and the introduction of Zongo Fest to promote cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence.

ICT and media development

The final pillar focuses on information and communication technology.

Mr Isang proposes upgrading Nandom FM into a modern and better-equipped station, expanding Nandom Television and establishing a website and other digital platforms to improve access to information on development opportunities.

The agenda also proposes the use of social media to engage young people and wider communities, while building the capacity of media practitioners.

Mr Isang says the eight-point plan is intended to provide a framework for building what he describes as “a United Nandom for a Better Tomorrow”, with development, opportunity and prosperity at its centre.

The proposals form part of his campaign as he positions himself to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Nandom when nominations are opened.

He has said his ambition is driven by a desire to serve the constituency and address its developmental challenges through an issue-based approach.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.