Location matters more than house size when buying property – Architect Birmeh

Founder and Principal of Archxenus, Architect Akua Birmeh has urged prospective homeowners to make location a top priority when buying or building a house, arguing that the right location can have a greater impact on quality of life than the size or cost of a property.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Friday, August 14, Arc. Birmeh said many Ghanaians focus heavily on constructing large homes while overlooking the daily challenges associated with living far from workplaces, schools, markets, healthcare facilities and other essential amenities.

Arc. Birmeh said although owning a large house may appear attractive, a property located far from the places people regularly need to access could ultimately reduce their quality of life.

She observed that the high cost of property in prime areas of Accra and other major cities has pushed many middle-income earners to the outskirts, where land and houses may be more affordable.

However, she cautioned that buyers should consider the hidden cost of distance, including transportation expenses, traffic congestion, long commuting hours and the amount of time lost travelling between home and other destinations.

She encouraged prospective homeowners to look beyond traditional prime neighbourhoods and consider communities on the fringes of well-established areas.

According to Arc. Birmeh, such locations can offer a better balance between affordability and convenience, allowing residents to remain relatively close to important amenities without paying the premium associated with the most expensive neighbourhoods.

She said the choice of location should also reflect an individual's lifestyle and family needs.

“For me, where you locate the building is actually the value for you,” she said, stressing that people should think carefully about the kind of life they want before purchasing land or beginning construction.

Arc. Birmeh also suggested that people who cannot independently afford property in desirable locations could consider cooperative housing arrangements, where colleagues, friends or people with similar incomes pool their resources to acquire land and develop homes.

She noted that working with architects and other professionals could help such groups make efficient use of available land while creating comfortable homes in suitable locations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.