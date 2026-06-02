GIS rescues 112 trafficking victims, returns 105 safely home

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has facilitated the safe return of 105 foreign nationals to their home countries following an intelligence-led operation in Asankragwa that intercepted 112 individuals suspected of being trafficked into Ghana.

The operation, carried out on May 20, 2026, by the Asankragwa Sector Command under Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Kwabena Adjei, targeted premises believed to be harbouring persons engaged in commercial sex activities in the area.

Initial screening showed that the group comprised 110 Nigerians, a Beninese, and a Cameroonian, all females aged between 12 and 38.

They were subsequently transferred to a holding facility in the Greater Accra Region for further processing.

Further investigations by the Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Unit identified seven suspects and confirmed 105 individuals as victims of trafficking.

The National Operations Department of the Service, working with relevant embassies and Cameroonian community representatives in Ghana, facilitated the safe repatriation of the victims to their respective countries.

The seven suspects remain under investigation and are expected to face prosecution if found culpable.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, urged foreign nationals to comply with Ghana’s immigration and criminal laws.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to collaborating with other security agencies to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and other transnational crimes, while protecting vulnerable persons from exploitation.

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