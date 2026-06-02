Black Stars fans face ‘nightmare’ costs for 2026 World Cup – Sports Minister

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has disclosed that Ghana has already secured 1,000 tickets for Black Stars supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the unusually high costs and logistical challenges associated with the tournament.

The Minister explained that preparations for fan participation have been more complex than in previous editions because the competition will be staged across three countries — the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He noted that the vast distances between host cities, combined with rising ticket prices, have made planning particularly difficult for countries seeking to mobilise supporters.

Describing the situation as unprecedented for Ghana, he said: “It is really nightmarish and a difficult one. This is the first time we are trying that. For us as a country, this is the first time we are playing a World Cup in that zone.”

He added that Ghana’s absence from the 1994 World Cup in the United States means the country lacks prior experience in coordinating supporters for a tournament in North America.

The Minister said the government and relevant stakeholders moved early to secure tickets through FIFA’s advance sales arrangements before prices rose significantly.

According to him, this proactive approach has helped reduce the financial burden associated with obtaining match tickets for Ghanaian fans.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, June 1, Mr Adams revealed that the early acquisition of tickets had proved crucial.

“Luckily for us, we managed and planned very well and effectively. We ordered 1,000. I believe that that is what has saved the situation because if we were waiting till now, it would have cost us huge sums of money to even get that number of tickets,” he said.

He further clarified that the 1,000 tickets do not represent the total allocation available to Ghanaians. He explained that the Ghana Football Association and other organisations have also secured tickets and are working on arrangements to support supporters travelling to the tournament.

“I wouldn’t say only a thousand. The FA itself has secured some tickets. We have other organisations that have also secured tickets. They are all sponsoring Ghanaians to be able to get in there,” he added.

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