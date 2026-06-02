National

Bagbin warns of cultural decline and rising Xenophobia in Africa

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  2 June 2026 5:21am
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Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has raised concerns about what he describes as growing threats to Africa’s cultural identity, warning that the combined effects of globalisation and xenophobia are placing increasing pressure on the continent’s values and social fabric.

Speaking on Monday, June 1, during a media briefing ahead of the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family and Sovereignty, Mr Bagbin said African societies are confronting a range of social, cultural and ideological challenges that have implications for family systems, national sovereignty and traditional values.

The conference, scheduled to take place in Parliament from June 3 to June 6, is expected to bring together lawmakers and stakeholders from across the continent to discuss issues relating to family values, cultural preservation and Africa’s development trajectory.

According to the Speaker, the gathering comes at a crucial moment when African nations are grappling with the consequences of globalisation while also witnessing increasing divisions among Africans themselves.

“This year’s conference is the fourth session and is being organised at a time when the African continent is confronted with evolving social, cultural and ideological challenges which continue to impact our family systems, sovereignty and treasured values.

“We are meeting at a moment when African values face a dual assault. One, the cultural erosion of globalisation on one side and two, the painful rise of xenophobia within our own continent on the other,” Bagbin added.

Mr Bagbin further urged African countries to strengthen unity and safeguard their cultural heritage, cautioning that the erosion of indigenous languages, traditions and shared values could weaken the continent’s identity and collective future.

“When African brothers stand against African brothers, when our children no longer speak their mother tongues, when external ideologies are packaged as universal truths, then Africa must speak with one voice,” he said.

He stressed that preserving Africa’s cultural identity and promoting solidarity among its people will be critical to ensuring the continent remains resilient in the face of changing global influences.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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